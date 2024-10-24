Stabilus (ETR:STM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Stabilus SE (ETR:STM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €35.10 ($38.15) and last traded at €35.40 ($38.48), with a volume of 18626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €35.30 ($38.37).

Stabilus Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of gas springs, dampers, vibration isolation products, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Its products are used in automotive, navy and railways, commercial vehicles, aerospace, marine and rail, energy and construction, mechanical engineering, industrial machinery and automation, health, recreation, leisure, and furniture industries.

