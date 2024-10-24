STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) to Issue $0.24 Dividend

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2361 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TUGN traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.26. 6,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,398. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

