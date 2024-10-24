STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) to Issue $0.24 Dividend

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2361 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TUGN traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.26. 6,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,398. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile
