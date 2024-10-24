Stifel Canada Has Optimistic Outlook of OR FY2024 Earnings

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.39 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%.

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

OR stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,728,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,002,000 after purchasing an additional 501,485 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,012,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,021,000 after acquiring an additional 745,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,796,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,595,000 after acquiring an additional 60,083 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $109,825,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,587,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -52.78%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

