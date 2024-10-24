Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.
Stifel Financial Stock Up 2.0 %
SF stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.23. 27,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.61. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $103.64.
Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 35.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Stifel Financial
Stifel Financial Company Profile
Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stifel Financial
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- A $1.75 Billion Gamble: Can Lucid Ignite Growth?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- The Rally in Lockheed Martin and RTX Can Continue: Here’s Why
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Undervalued Technology Stocks With Big Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.