Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

SF stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.23. 27,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.61. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $103.64.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

