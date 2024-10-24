Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target to $77.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MCRI stock traded up $4.91 on Thursday, reaching $78.55. The company had a trading volume of 43,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,132. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $57.88 and a 12 month high of $80.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

