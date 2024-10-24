Stifel Nicolaus Boosts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $120.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Shares of TRU traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.78. 473,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,819. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $113.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $303,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,527.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,527.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,047.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 60,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $294,000.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

