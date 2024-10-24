Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for October 24th (ACGL, AMH, ATHM, ATI, AVY, BKNG, BR, CRAI, CSTM, DYN)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, October 24th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an outperform rating to a hold rating.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $210.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $230.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $340.00 target price on the stock.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Roth Mkm currently has $17.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $67.00.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock.

