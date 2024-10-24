Stratis (STRAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,509.14

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $18,509.14 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.39 or 0.03712173 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00039264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012288 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001961 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.