Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.78 and traded as low as $22.08. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 10,590 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stratus Properties by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stratus Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 75.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

