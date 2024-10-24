TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $10.67. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 1,876,527 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAL. Citigroup dropped their price target on TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.52 and a beta of 0.04.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $414.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 569.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

