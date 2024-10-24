Tanager Wealth Management LLP Purchases 27,109 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,109 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 3.3% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $24,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

DFAS stock opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.79. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $66.51. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

