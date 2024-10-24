Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 4,536 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5,824.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,284 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 704.7% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 208,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after buying an additional 182,439 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

