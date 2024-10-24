Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 50.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at $890,794.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $364,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,212.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $341,654.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,794.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,092 shares of company stock worth $917,278. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.55. 225,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,381. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

