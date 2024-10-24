Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys 45,542 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,542 shares during the quarter. Mobileye Global comprises approximately 1.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBLY. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 25.1% in the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 158,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 31,876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 609,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 48.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 19,714 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 73.1% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,349 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 95,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBLY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.53. 2,188,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,832,715. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.86 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $44.48.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MBLY shares. Fox Advisors lowered Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

