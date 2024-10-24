Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,819,000 after purchasing an additional 184,210 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 503,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,665,000 after purchasing an additional 171,041 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 684,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,894,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 113,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,496,000 after purchasing an additional 85,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.13. 70,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,403. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $186.93.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JKHY

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.