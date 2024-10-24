Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare makes up about 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 121.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Cloudflare by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.72.

NYSE NET traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.06. 655,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,851. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.79.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $231,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,532.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $231,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,532.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $1,180,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,395,141.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,552 shares of company stock valued at $42,994,705 over the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

