Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 23,431 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,431 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital makes up about 2.9% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Kornit Digital worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,810,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after buying an additional 114,372 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 47.2% in the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 153,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49,180 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 97.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 4.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 931,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KRNT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

KRNT stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $23.39. 23,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.92. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

