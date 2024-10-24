Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 540.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.80.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,663.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

EXR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.66. 116,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.45. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $184.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

