Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,425 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Nano Dimension worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 20.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Nano Dimension by 5.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 10.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Trading Down 0.9 %

Nano Dimension stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 277,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,400. The company has a market capitalization of $484.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $3.01.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 266.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

