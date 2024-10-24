TD Securities Raises Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $70.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Get Celestica alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Trading Up 15.9 %

NYSE CLS traded up $9.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.63. 5,269,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Celestica has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $68.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 2.28.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Celestica by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth $3,248,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after acquiring an additional 210,943 shares during the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth $2,442,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.