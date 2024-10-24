Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Trading Down 5.4% – Time to Sell?

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$65.00 and last traded at C$65.00. 425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.69.

Teck Resources Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.55. The stock has a market cap of C$495.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Insider Activity at Teck Resources

About Teck Resources

In other Teck Resources news, Senior Officer Harold Fraser Phillips sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.35, for a total transaction of C$1,260,650.00. 75.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

