Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempus AI by 141,400.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the third quarter worth approximately $633,000.

Tempus AI stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $165.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempus AI will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

