Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tempus AI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tempus AI Stock Down 2.4 %
Tempus AI stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $77.00.
Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $165.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempus AI will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tempus AI Company Profile
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tempus AI
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.