Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,237 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.9% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $213.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.41. The company has a market capitalization of $682.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

