Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TSLA traded up $46.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.48. 203,681,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,351,078. The company has a market capitalization of $832.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.41. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.18.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

