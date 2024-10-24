TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $204.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from $209.00 to $204.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $174.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on TFI International from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TFI International from $152.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.94.

Get TFI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TFII

TFI International Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:TFII opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $104.91 and a 52 week high of $162.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.19). TFI International had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 539,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,891,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of TFI International by 17.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 359.1% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 111,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,192,000 after buying an additional 87,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.3% during the second quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.