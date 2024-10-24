The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) & Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Head-To-Head Contrast

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The GPT Group and Armada Hoffler Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GPT Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Armada Hoffler Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50

Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.24%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than The GPT Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GPT Group N/A N/A N/A Armada Hoffler Properties 1.10% 1.26% 0.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares The GPT Group and Armada Hoffler Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

31.8% of The GPT Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

The GPT Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Armada Hoffler Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. The GPT Group pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out 911.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The GPT Group and Armada Hoffler Properties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GPT Group N/A N/A N/A $0.32 10.89 Armada Hoffler Properties $735.26 million 1.34 $8.29 million $0.09 122.89

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than The GPT Group. The GPT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armada Hoffler Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats The GPT Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The GPT Group

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to the ownership of the Company’s operating property portfolio, the Company develops and builds properties for its own account and through joint ventures between the Company and unaffiliated partners and also invests in development projects through real estate financing arrangements. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients. The Company’s construction and development experience includes mid- and high-rise office buildings, retail strip malls, retail power centers, multifamily apartment communities, hotels and conference centers, single- and multi-tenant industrial, distribution, and manufacturing facilities, educational, medical, and special purpose facilities, government projects, parking garages, and mixed-use town centers. The Company is the sole general partner of Armada Hoffler, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”) and, as of March 31, 2024, owned 75.5% of the economic interest in the Operating Partnership, of which 0.1% is held as general partnership units. The operations of the Company are conducted primarily through the Operating Partnership and the wholly owned subsidiaries thereof.

