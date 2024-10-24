The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE: HIG) recently:
- 10/15/2024 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $134.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2024 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $122.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2024 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $121.00 to $124.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $113.00 to $127.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2024 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $113.00.
- 9/17/2024 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/4/2024 – The Hartford Financial Services Group is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.43. The stock had a trading volume of 276,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.71. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.
