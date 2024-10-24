The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.10 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.67). Approximately 15,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 402,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.68).

PEBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.95) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.71. The company has a market cap of £84.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,670.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional products and related services to various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health, beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

