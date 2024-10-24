theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Stock Price Up 9.1% – Here’s Why

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 16,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 47,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

theglobe.com Trading Up 9.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

About theglobe.com

(Get Free Report)

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the operation of an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for theglobe.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for theglobe.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.