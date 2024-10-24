TokenFi Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $14.17 Million (TOKEN)

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. TokenFi has a total market cap of $48.56 million and approximately $14.17 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TokenFi has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenFi Token Profile

TokenFi launched on October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi. TokenFi’s official website is tokenfi.com. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi.

Buying and Selling TokenFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.04782623 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $18,764,903.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

