Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Upgraded to Moderate Buy by Desjardins

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPZ. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.04.

TSE TPZ opened at C$26.92 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.03 and a 1-year high of C$27.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.05. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of C$78.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.2019855 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

