Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.10-10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.85-15.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.90 billion. Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.100-10.400 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of TSCO traded down $17.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.82 and its 200-day moving average is $272.88. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $307.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

