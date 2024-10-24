Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.39 and traded as high as C$17.34. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$17.15, with a volume of 92,232 shares trading hands.

TCL.A has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.40.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

