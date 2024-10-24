Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) PT Raised to $41.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,832.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,832.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $135,812.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $33,598,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 440.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 614,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after acquiring an additional 500,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,136,000 after acquiring an additional 466,640 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 318.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 308,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,480,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

