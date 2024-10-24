Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 316.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,609,351 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.16% of Truist Financial worth $90,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after buying an additional 5,632,493 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,338,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,663,000 after buying an additional 103,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,957,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,931,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,600,000 after purchasing an additional 311,523 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.45%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

