TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.88 and last traded at $44.82, with a volume of 6476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXNM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TXNM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on TXNM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 170.33%.

About TXNM Energy

(Get Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.