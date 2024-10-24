TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.88 and last traded at $44.82, with a volume of 6476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on TXNM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TXNM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on TXNM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXNM Energy
TXNM Energy Stock Performance
TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 170.33%.
About TXNM Energy
TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TXNM Energy
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.