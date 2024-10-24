UBS Group Begins Coverage on Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX)

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CATX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE CATX opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.84. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% in the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

