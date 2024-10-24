United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of UCB stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.91. 54,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,452. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.94%.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

