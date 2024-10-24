United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.7% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 284.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,914 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $160,787,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,099,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $63,604,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 47,670.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,582,000 after purchasing an additional 449,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.05.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UPS opened at $131.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.15. The stock has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.