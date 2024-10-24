United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for about 3.7% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of United Rentals worth $132,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $728.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock traded down $16.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $817.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,453. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $861.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $768.65 and a 200-day moving average of $706.59. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.38 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

