Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 10.2 %

UUU opened at $1.23 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.