Unum Group (UNM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) recently:

10/10/2024 – Unum Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Unum Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Unum Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2024 – Unum Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Unum Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Unum Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

9/4/2024 – Unum Group is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.45. The stock had a trading volume of 96,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,254. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average is $54.04. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,601,422.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

