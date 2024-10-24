Valero Energy (VLO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO):
- 10/17/2024 – Valero Energy is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/10/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $173.00 to $141.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $172.00.
- 10/4/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $151.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2024 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $169.00.
- 9/16/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $149.00 to $131.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $171.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $172.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Valero Energy Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSE VLO traded down $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.13. 549,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
