Valero Energy (VLO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO):

10/17/2024 – Valero Energy is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $173.00 to $141.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $172.00.

10/4/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $151.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $169.00.

9/16/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $149.00 to $131.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $171.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $172.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE VLO traded down $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.13. 549,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

