Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Arcataur Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.69. 3,379,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,489,738. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

