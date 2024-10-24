Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Fairman Group LLC

Fairman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Fairman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $266.00. 19,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $268.88.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

