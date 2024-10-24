Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC owned 0.62% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $36,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $71.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

