Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $47,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $168.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

