Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 697,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 356,588 shares.The stock last traded at $83.76 and had previously closed at $84.23.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.437 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
