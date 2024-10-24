Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 697,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 356,588 shares.The stock last traded at $83.76 and had previously closed at $84.23.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.437 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 112,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Country Club Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 87,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10,072.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.1% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

