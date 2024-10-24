Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.23. 185,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,551,482. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $68.20 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.99.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

