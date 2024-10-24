Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Rogco LP

Rogco LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 6.3% of Rogco LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rogco LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 571,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,542,000 after buying an additional 242,467 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558,330. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $68.20 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

